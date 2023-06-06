Ukraine Attacked in 7 Directions on June 5, Lost over 1,600 Soldiers - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Ukrainian forces tried to attack in 7 directions with five brigades on June 5 but were stopped after losing over 1,600 soldiers and 28 tanks, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"On June 5, the Kiev regime attempted an offensive in seven directions with the forces of five brigades.

They was stopped, suffered even more significant losses: more than 1,600 military personnel, 28 tanks, including 8 Leopards and 3 AMX-10 wheeled tanks, 136 units of other military equipment, including 79 foreign," Shoigu said.

The minister added that enemy attacks were foiled, while Russian soldiers showed "heroism and courage." According to Shoigu, Ukraine failed to reach its goals in the offensive as it suffered "significant and incomparable" losses.