Ukraine Attacked Moscow With 3 Drones, One Fell In Moscow-City - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Ukraine attacked Moscow overnight to Tuesday with three drones, two of them were shot down, the third one was suppressed by electronic warfare systems and fell on non-residential buildings in the Moscow-City business center, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Overnight to August 1, an attempt of a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime with unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in the city of Moscow and the Moscow Region was thwarted. Two Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed in the air by air defense systems above the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts of the Moscow Region," the ministry said.

"Another drone was suppressed by electronic warfare means and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of a complex of non-residential buildings in Moscow-City," it said.