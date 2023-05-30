UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Attacked Moscow With 8 UAVs, All Drones Hit - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles early on Tuesday, all drones were shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"This morning, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on facilities in the city of Moscow.

Eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the attack. All enemy drones were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Three of these drones  were suppressed by means of electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets, another five unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the Moscow region, the ministry added.

