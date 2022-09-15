UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Attacks City Of Nova Kakhovka With US-Supplied HIMARS - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Ukrainian troops on Thursday attacked the Russian-controlled city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region using US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, as a result of which a school, a stadium and a park were damaged, Ruslan Agayev, a representative of the Nova Kakhovka administration, said

"At 16:40 (13:40 GMT), the Ukrainian armed formations attacked Nova Kakhovka with HIMARS. As a result of the strike, the secondary school No. 6 of Nova Kakhovka, a stadium and a park used for walking with children were damaged," Agayev told reporters.

Vladimir Leontyev, the head of the Kakhovka district administration, also confirmed to Sputnik that a missile had landed in the park near the school, adding that the authorities had fragments and empennage remains proving that it had been nothing more than US-supplied HIMARS.

By a happy coincidence, no one was killed or injured, though windows in the school were broken and the building was damaged, Leontyev said.

"The residential areas continue to be shelled. This is another war crime of the Kiev regime," the official added.

On February 24, Russia began the military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The United States and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also ramping up their military support for Ukraine.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.�

