Ukraine Attacks Convoy of Cars, Killing 23, Injuring 34 - Zaporizhzhia Region Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) A total of 23 civilians were killed and 34 others were injured as a result of a strike by Ukrainian military on a convoy of cars on their way in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Friday.

Rogov told Sputnik earlier in the day that Ukraine attacked a convoy of cars with civilians on their way in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"As of now, it is known about 23 dead and 34 injured civilians," Rogov wrote on Telegram.