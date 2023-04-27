UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Attempts Drone Strike On Kursk NPP, Attack Repelled - Russian Emergency Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Ukraine made an attempt to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant located in the Russian town of Kurchatov with a drone, however air defense forces managed to repel the strike, Russia's emergency services representative told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Ukraine made an attempt to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant located in the Russian town of Kurchatov with a drone, however air defense forces managed to repel the strike, Russia's emergency services representative told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There was an attempted drone strike on the Kursk nuclear power plant, the attack was repelled by air defense forces," the representative said.

The spokesperson noted that the incident took place on Wednesday evening.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located in western Russia on the bank of the Seym River about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the city of Kursk. The nearby town of Kurchatov was founded when construction of the plant began. The plant provides power to Kursk and about 20 other regions.

