Ukraine Bans 77 Foreign Vessels From Leaving Ports - Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Ukrainian forces are blocking 77 foreign vessels from leaving its ports in addition to thousands of foreigners who have been stopped from leaving after Russian launched a military operation, a Russian Defense Ministry official said on Saturday.

"Ukrainian nationalists continue to hold 6,362 foreign citizens from 13 countries hostage to use them as a human shield, while 77 foreign vessels from 18 countries continue to be blocked in Ukrainian ports," Mikhail Mizintsev told a briefing.

The military official suggested that the International Maritime Organization and ship owners should put pressure on Kiev to allow the vessels to leave. Russia keeps a maritime humanitarian corridor in Ukrainian waters open every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 to 16:00 GMT).