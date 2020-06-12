Ukraine Becomes NATO Partner With Enhanced Opportunities - Foreign Minister

Ukraine has acquired the status of a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday

"This day has come. I'm deeply grateful to our partners in the Alliance for making this possible. Ukraine finally gains a long deserved status of an Enhanced Opportunities Partner of @NATO. We are making each other #StrongerTogether!" Kuleba said on Twitter.