UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Becomes Owner Of World's 2nd Biggest Number Of CEASAR Howitzers - Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Number of CEASAR Howitzers - Ukrainian defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov

Thanks to French and Danish shipments of CAESAR howitzers, Ukraine now has world's second largest number of self-propelled artillery systems of this type, the Ukrainian defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said on social media on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Thanks to French and Danish shipments of CAESAR howitzers, Ukraine now has world's second largest number of self-propelled artillery systems of this type, the Ukrainian defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said on social media on Friday.

Reznikov said that CAESAR howitzers promised by Denmark had earlier arrived in Ukraine.

"Ukraine now has the world's second-largest number of CAESAR artillery systems thanks to our partners in France and Denmark," Reznikov tweeted.

Denmark will take part in arrangements for training Ukrainian troops, the minister added.

"Denmark had intended to use these systems for its army, but wisely and nobly decided to transfer them to the Ukrainian Army," Reznikov added.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution World Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media France Denmark Weapon

Recent Stories

UN Committed to Staying in Afghanistan, Delivering ..

UN Committed to Staying in Afghanistan, Delivering Aid - Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Russia, Indonesia to Deepen Cooperation in Informa ..

Russia, Indonesia to Deepen Cooperation in Information Security - Foreign Minist ..

6 minutes ago
 'All resources being utilized to achieve cotton pr ..

'All resources being utilized to achieve cotton production target'

6 minutes ago
 Seven day anti polio drive to start on 15 May

Seven day anti polio drive to start on 15 May

6 minutes ago
 Ex-Parole Officer Sentenced to 87 Months for Witne ..

Ex-Parole Officer Sentenced to 87 Months for Witness Tampering - US Justice Dept ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Proposes to Expand List of Goods for Expor ..

Ukraine Proposes to Expand List of Goods for Export Under Grain Deal - Cavusoglu

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.