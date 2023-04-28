Thanks to French and Danish shipments of CAESAR howitzers, Ukraine now has world's second largest number of self-propelled artillery systems of this type, the Ukrainian defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said on social media on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Thanks to French and Danish shipments of CAESAR howitzers, Ukraine now has world's second largest number of self-propelled artillery systems of this type, the Ukrainian defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said on social media on Friday.

Reznikov said that CAESAR howitzers promised by Denmark had earlier arrived in Ukraine.

"Ukraine now has the world's second-largest number of CAESAR artillery systems thanks to our partners in France and Denmark," Reznikov tweeted.

Denmark will take part in arrangements for training Ukrainian troops, the minister added.

"Denmark had intended to use these systems for its army, but wisely and nobly decided to transfer them to the Ukrainian Army," Reznikov added.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.