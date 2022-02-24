UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Begins Arming All Willing Citizens - Zelenskyy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Ukraine Begins Arming All Willing Citizens - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) All Ukrainians willing to protect their country will be able to take up weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, urging citizens to head to recruitment centers.

"We are already giving out weapons and will continue giving them out to all those willing and capable of defending our sovereignty. The future of our Ukrainian nation depends on every citizen of Ukraine. Everyone who has combat experience and can join in the defense of Ukraine must immediately go to the appropriate recruitment centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Zelenskyy said, addressing the nation.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a military operation against Ukraine. In a televised speech, the Russian leader said that the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics had requested help from Russia to counter Ukrainian military aggression.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the army is not targeting Ukrainian cities, so there is no threat to civilians.

