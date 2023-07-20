Ukraine Begins Using US-Supplied Cluster Munitions - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Ukraine has begun using US-provided cluster munitions against Russian forces in the southeast of the country, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing Ukrainian officials familiar with the matter.

A Ukrainian official told The Post that the munitions were fired at Russian positions to destroy the fortifications slowing down Ukraine's counteroffensive effort, the report said.

Cluster munitions are also expected to be used near the Russian-controlled city of Bakhmut, according to the report.

On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has since warned that the Russian military will be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian armed forces.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.