Ukraine Believes Iran Plane Probe Will Be 'objective And Prompt'

Sat 11th January 2020 | 05:21 PM

Ukraine believes Iran plane probe will be 'objective and prompt'

Ukraine said Saturday Iran had provided enough data including videos and photographs to show the probe into Tehran's downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet will be objective and prompt

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Ukraine said Saturday Iran had provided enough data including videos and photographs to show the probe into Tehran's downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet will be objective and prompt.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Tehran provided Ukrainian experts in Iran "with all the photos, videos and other materials" linked to the probe, "enough data to see that the investigation will be carried out objectively and promptly."os-am/bp

