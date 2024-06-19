Ukraine Bids Farewell To Airforce Ace Of 'Ghosts Of Kyiv' Fame
Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The gold gilding of St Michael's Monastery reflected brightly off the mahogany coffin as the comrades-in-arms of fighter pilot Lieutenant Colonel Valentin Korenchuk, one of the fabled "Ghosts of Kyiv", carried him to his final resting place.
Mourners wept as the coffin -- his airforce colonel's cap placed on top -- left the cathedral for Maidan square, and was carried through the streets of the Ukrainian capital.
As the coffin passed, onlookers dropped to their knees.
Korenchuk, was referred to in the military as Beekeeper, and piloted a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade.
He was lauded as the country's "best pilot" in an airforce statement which this week confirmed the ace's death during combat.
Having flown from the very first day of Russia's invasion, Korenchuk had shot down a dozen targets, including a Russian bomber, the airforce added.
Among the mourners, many wore a badge on their arm showing a white skull on a black background, bearing the legend "Ghost of Kyiv."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From World
-
Penalties, tiki-taka and the Divine Ponytail: Italy v Spain as a modern classic11 minutes ago
-
Israeli use of heavy bombs raise 'serious concerns' under laws of war: UN11 minutes ago
-
N Korea, Russia sign mutual defence deal as Kim pledges support on Ukraine21 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president41 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president1 hour ago
-
Chad ammo depot blaze kills nine, wounds dozens1 hour ago
-
Japan emperor recalls time with UK royals ahead of visit2 hours ago
-
Japan's royals: tradition, myths and Instagram2 hours ago
-
Brownlee dropped from British triathlon team for Olympics2 hours ago
-
Saudi ministry distributes over 400 million food items to Hajj pilgrims2 hours ago
-
Fighting in Gaza's Rafah as tensions soar on Israel-Lebanon border3 hours ago
-
NWC distributes over 45mln cubic meters of Water during Hajj 1445 AH3 hours ago