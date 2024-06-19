Ukraine bids farewell to airforce ace of 'Ghosts of Kyiv' fame

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The gold gilding of St Michael's Monastery reflected brightly off the mahogany coffin as the comrades-in-arms of fighter pilot Lieutenant Colonel Valentin Korenchuk, one of the fabled "Ghosts of Kyiv", carried him to his final resting place.

Mourners wept as the coffin -- his airforce colonel's cap placed on top -- left the cathedral for Maidan square, and was carried through the streets of the Ukrainian capital.

As the coffin passed, onlookers dropped to their knees.

Korenchuk, was referred to in the military as Beekeeper, and piloted a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet in the 40th Tactical Aviation Brigade.

He was lauded as the country's "best pilot" in an airforce statement which this week confirmed the ace's death during combat.

Having flown from the very first day of Russia's invasion, Korenchuk had shot down a dozen targets, including a Russian bomber, the airforce added.

Among the mourners, many wore a badge on their arm showing a white skull on a black background, bearing the legend "Ghost of Kyiv."