UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Blows Up Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline In Kharkiv Region - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) A Ukrainian sabotage group has blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv region, and there are casualties among the civilian population, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On June 5, at about 21:00 Moscow time (18:00 GMT), a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement Masyutivka in the Kharkiv Region," the ministry said.

The explosion of the ammonia pipeline was designated as a terrorist attack, there are victims among the civilian population, they "received the necessary medical assistance."

"Currently, ammonia residues are being drained from the Ukrainian territory through the damaged sections of the pipeline. There are no casualties among Russian soldiers," the ministry said.

