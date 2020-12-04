UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Border Service Heard No Shots Near Border With Russia Despite FSB's Gunfight Claim

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:59 PM

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on Friday it had not registered any shots at the border with Russia despite recent reports of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on Friday it had not registered any shots at the border with Russia despite recent reports of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Earlier in the day, the FSB said that three armed persons made an attempt cross into Russia from Ukraine in violation of the state border. According to the FSB, one of them was killed in a gunfight with law enforcement agents.

"Border patrol units of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service have not registered any shots near the Russian border.

Moreover, the Russian side has not briefed Ukrainian border patrol agents about any irregular situations at our common section of the border. The place where the border violation could take place, according to the neighboring side, is currently being inspected," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ukraine has requested a meeting with Russia's representatives to discuss the incident.

