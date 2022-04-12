UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Braces For Fall Of Mariupol, Russian Assault On East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Ukraine braces for fall of Mariupol, Russian assault on east

Ukraine steeled itself on Monday for what could be the imminent fall of Mariupol to Russian troops as President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believed "tens of thousands" of people had been killed in Moscow's assault on the strategic southern port city

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Ukraine steeled itself on Monday for what could be the imminent fall of Mariupol to Russian troops as President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believed "tens of thousands" of people had been killed in Moscow's assault on the strategic southern port city.

With the war grinding toward its seventh week, Ukrainian forces said they were also bolstering their positions in the east ahead of an anticipated massive Russian campaign.

Austria's chancellor meanwhile became the first European leader to visit Moscow since the Russian invasion, saying he would raise alleged war crimes in devastated areas around Kyiv that had been under Russian occupation.

Ukrainian authorities say over 1,200 bodies have been found in the area so far and that they are weighing cases against "500 suspects", including President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials.

French investigators arrived in Ukraine to help probe suspected Russian atrocities in the area, as the European Union earmarked 2.5 million Euros ($2.7 million) to the International Criminal Court for future Ukraine cases.

Russia is believed to be trying to link up occupied Crimea and Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas and has laid siege to Mariupol, once a city of more than 400,000 people.

"Today will probably be the last battle, as the ammunition is running out," the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces said on Facebook.

"It's death for some of us, and captivity for the rest," it added, saying it had been "pushed back" and "surrounded" by the Russian army.

A pro-Russia rebel leader, Denis Pushilin, said separatist forces had already taken control of the city's port, in comments reported by the RIA Novosti news agency.

Speaking to South Korea's National Assembly by video link in an appeal for military assistance, Zelensky said Russia had "completely destroyed" the city and "burned it to ashes".

"At least tens of thousands of Mariupol citizens must have been killed," he said.

Russian forces are also turning their focus to the Donbas region in the east, where Zelensky said Russian troops were preparing "even larger operations".

"They can use even more missiles against us... But we are preparing for their actions. We will answer," Zelensky said.

Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday warned that the region could suffer as badly as Mariupol.

Related Topics

National Assembly Army Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook European Union Visit Vladimir Putin Mariupol Donetsk South Korea Criminals Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Spanish Notaries Propose Expanded Measures to Seiz ..

Spanish Notaries Propose Expanded Measures to Seize Russian Oligarchs' Propertie ..

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Putin-Nehammer Meeting Was Short

Kremlin Says Putin-Nehammer Meeting Was Short

2 minutes ago
 Le Pen's Victory in French Presidential Runoff Unl ..

Le Pen's Victory in French Presidential Runoff Unlikely, But Not Impossible - Ex ..

2 minutes ago
 White House Says Supportive of Diplomatic Efforts ..

White House Says Supportive of Diplomatic Efforts Like Putin-Nehammer Meeting

2 minutes ago
 Govt under leadership of Shehbaz Sharif to complet ..

Govt under leadership of Shehbaz Sharif to complete constitutional tenure: Shahi ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia 'provoking hunger in the world' with Ukrain ..

Russia 'provoking hunger in the world' with Ukraine war: EU

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.