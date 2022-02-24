Ukraine Breaks Diplomatic Ties With Russia
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 03:24 PM
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday broke off Kyiv's diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of its Western-backed neighbour
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday broke off Kyiv's diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of its Western-backed neighbour.
"We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia," Zelensky said in a video message. It marked the first rupture in ties since Russia and Ukraine became independent countries after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.