Ukraine Breaks Diplomatic Ties With Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday broke off Kyiv's diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of its Western-backed neighbour

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday broke off Kyiv's diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia's invasion of its Western-backed neighbour.

"We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia," Zelensky said in a video message. It marked the first rupture in ties since Russia and Ukraine became independent countries after the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.

