UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Broke Off Relations With Russia, They Are Frozen - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:26 PM

Ukraine Broke Off Relations With Russia, They Are Frozen - Peskov

Ukraine broke off relations with Russia, the leaders of the countries have something to talk about, but Russia does not know how ready Kiev is for this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Ukraine broke off relations with Russia, the leaders of the countries have something to talk about, but Russia does not know how ready Kiev is for this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have a problem in bilateral relations.

They were absolutely interrupted by the Ukrainian side, they are frozen, they are absolutely degraded. And there is something to talk about, but we do not know how ready the Kiev leadership, which, in fact, shows unpredictable actions, is ready for this," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier ..

Lukashenko Brands Story of Runaway Polish Soldier 'Dangerous Tendency'

6 minutes ago
 White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive I ..

White House Says US, NATO Do Not Have Aggressive Intent With Russia

6 minutes ago
 White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing ..

White House Says Open Line of Engagements Ongoing With Russia, Hopes This Will C ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for ..

Russian Health Ministry Registered MIR 19 Drug for Treatment of Coronavirus - FM ..

8 minutes ago
 Biden to Address Americans on Anniversary of Janua ..

Biden to Address Americans on Anniversary of January 6 Capitol Riot - White Hous ..

8 minutes ago
 WHO Says Received No Request to Launch Assessment ..

WHO Says Received No Request to Launch Assessment of New Turkish Vaccine

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.