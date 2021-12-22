Ukraine Broke Off Relations With Russia, They Are Frozen - Peskov

Ukraine broke off relations with Russia, the leaders of the countries have something to talk about, but Russia does not know how ready Kiev is for this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Ukraine broke off relations with Russia, the leaders of the countries have something to talk about, but Russia does not know how ready Kiev is for this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have a problem in bilateral relations.

They were absolutely interrupted by the Ukrainian side, they are frozen, they are absolutely degraded. And there is something to talk about, but we do not know how ready the Kiev leadership, which, in fact, shows unpredictable actions, is ready for this," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.