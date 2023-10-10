Ukraine bus driver keeps going despite shelling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kherson, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Every day, Ukrainian bus driver Sergiy Shindyapin makes a perilous return journey from the southern city of Kherson to the small settlement of Antonivka near the front line.

His white bus #17 goes through a landscape massively scarred by shelling, but he is determined to keep this public service running for locals despite the war.

From the city of Kherson -- which is relatively safer while still under Russian bombardment -- the driver takes a road along the Dnipro River until he reaches Antonivka about 10 kilometres (6 miles) further east.

Here, the scars of war are immediately apparent: destroyed houses, walls riddled with shrapnel and grass set on fire by shelling.

"At any moment, at any second, anything could fly in here, because they are bombing every day, they are shooting every day, and it's very scary.

You arrive in Antonivka and it can be under very heavy bombardment," Shindyapin said.

Despite this constant danger, his bus always has passengers, many of them older.

"The civilians who live here have to survive one way or another. And on the other hand, not all have the option to go away somewhere," said the driver, wearing a checked shirt and cut-off denims.

Some receive no help from others, he added, so he tries to do his part by keeping the bus route open.

Some travellers come "to feed their parents or grandparents and take care of their homesteads and their dogs and cats -- and then they go back to the city," he said, as the landscape whirls past.