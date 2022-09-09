Ukraine Buys French TRF1 Howitzers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Ukraine has acquired decommissioned French TRF1 howitzers through a broker firm, French media reported Thursday.

The 155mm towed howitzers were certified for sale by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, according to L'Opinion newspaper.

The howitzers were retired by the French ground forces and obtained by S2M-Equipment, which deals in refurbished and upgraded second-hand military hardware.

France has also supplied Ukraine with modern self-propelled Caesar howitzers, drawing warnings from Russia that any foreign arms shipment would be seen as a legitimate target.