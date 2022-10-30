UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Calling On US To Influence Israel's Stance On Weapons Delivery To Kiev - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Ukraine Calling on US to Influence Israel's Stance on Weapons Delivery to Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Ukraine has asked the United States to exert pressure on Israel to organize weapons deliveries to Kiev and to look into Israel's compliance with sanctions against Russia, The Hill newspaper reported on Sunday, citing Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk.

"The Americans are the only country that Israel is listening to," Korniychuck told the newspaper.

The ambassador also said that the relations with Israel have made some progress in recent weeks "on some technical issues related to defense," including an advanced notification system to warn the civilians in Ukraine of missile attacks.

"That's a positive development, and we are expecting more from Israel of course," Korniychuck was quoted by the newspaper.

The report said that the Ukrainian ambassador regularly holds meeting with his US counterpart Thomas Nides in an attempt to change Israel's stance on non-provision of military aid to Ukraine.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, citing "operational reasons," that Israel could not supply military hardware to Ukraine. He promised that Israel would help Ukrainians develop an air raid warning system and would provide relief aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Israel for withholding air defense weapons that he said his administration needed to protect the country from Russian airstrikes.

Russia launched a series of airstrikes against Ukrainian targets in October in response to a giant explosion that damaged the bridge linking the Crimea Peninsula to mainland Russia and killed four civilians.

