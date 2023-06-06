UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Calls For Urgent UN Security Council Meeting Over Damage To Kakhovka Dam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Ukraine Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting Over Damage to Kakhovka Dam

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry proposed on Tuesday convening an urgent meeting of the United Nations' Security Council (UNSC) due to the situation around the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which was severely damaged by airstrikes earlier in the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held an urgent meeting of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) after the Kakhovka dam emergency caused flooding of neighboring areas.

"Following the meeting of the NSDC in the morning of June 6, the list of actions of the MFA of Ukraine in the context of response, proposed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, was approved. In particular, it includes the convening by Ukraine of an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council," the ministry's statement read.

The ministry also proposed taking the issue of the emergency at the Kakhovka dam to the IAEA board of Governors.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi said in a televised statement that the proposed meeting of the UNSC could take place on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged by shelling overnight from Monday to Tuesday. The shelling did not destroy the plant's dam but caused uncontrollable water outflow to towns down the stream. Moscow and Kiev blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

Nova Kakhovka mayor Vladimir Leontyev said three settlements have been completely flooded in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum last September. Russia's Investigative Committee launched a criminal case over terrorism.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Dam Vladimir Putin Kherson Kiev June September Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan captures fans’ admiration throug ..

Mohammad Rizwan captures fans’ admiration through devotion to prayer

9 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Hela ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi on his mother&#039; ..

16 minutes ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industria ..

SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industrial Future&#039; Forum

16 minutes ago
 Education is key to meeting requirements of next 5 ..

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

31 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to dri ..

Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to drive growth

31 minutes ago
 SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.