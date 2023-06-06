Ukraine Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting Over Damage to Kakhovka Dam

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry proposed on Tuesday convening an urgent meeting of the United Nations' Security Council (UNSC) due to the situation around the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which was severely damaged by airstrikes earlier in the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held an urgent meeting of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) after the Kakhovka dam emergency caused flooding of neighboring areas.

"Following the meeting of the NSDC in the morning of June 6, the list of actions of the MFA of Ukraine in the context of response, proposed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, was approved. In particular, it includes the convening by Ukraine of an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council," the ministry's statement read.

The ministry also proposed taking the issue of the emergency at the Kakhovka dam to the IAEA board of Governors.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi said in a televised statement that the proposed meeting of the UNSC could take place on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged by shelling overnight from Monday to Tuesday. The shelling did not destroy the plant's dam but caused uncontrollable water outflow to towns down the stream. Moscow and Kiev blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

Nova Kakhovka mayor Vladimir Leontyev said three settlements have been completely flooded in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum last September. Russia's Investigative Committee launched a criminal case over terrorism.