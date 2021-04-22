(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Ukraine called on foreign ministers of the EU countries to consider "banning Russia from SWIFT" as part of new sanctions against Moscow in case of a further escalation of tension in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Reuters in an interview.

The minister stressed that the Western diplomacy had already helped to constrain Russia, adding that in the future, everything "will depend on whether they're ready to ... follow their words with deeds."