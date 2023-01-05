Ukraine calls Russian ceasefire declaration 'hypocrisy'

Russia's declaration of a ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas is "hypocrisy", Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Russia's declaration of a ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas is "hypocrisy", Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday.

Russia "must leave the occupied territories -- only then will it have a 'temporary truce'. Keep hypocrisy to yourself," Podolyak wrote on Twitter in reaction to the Kremlin announcement.