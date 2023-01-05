UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Calls Russian Ceasefire Declaration 'hypocrisy'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Ukraine calls Russian ceasefire declaration 'hypocrisy'

Russia's declaration of a ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas is "hypocrisy", Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Russia's declaration of a ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas is "hypocrisy", Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Thursday.

Russia "must leave the occupied territories -- only then will it have a 'temporary truce'. Keep hypocrisy to yourself," Podolyak wrote on Twitter in reaction to the Kremlin announcement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Christmas Twitter

Recent Stories

War in Ukraine: from invasion to Putin ceasefire c ..

War in Ukraine: from invasion to Putin ceasefire call

9 minutes ago
 Govt determined to overcome economic challenges: P ..

Govt determined to overcome economic challenges: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

12 minutes ago
 Belarus Nobel Prize winner Bialiatski goes on tria ..

Belarus Nobel Prize winner Bialiatski goes on trial

9 minutes ago
 McCarthy gives ground to rebels in sink-or-swim US ..

McCarthy gives ground to rebels in sink-or-swim US House speaker race

9 minutes ago
 NATO Mission Removes Last Barricades in Serbian-Ma ..

NATO Mission Removes Last Barricades in Serbian-Majority Northern Kosovo

9 minutes ago
 Kotri residents protest against police conniving ..

Kotri residents protest against police conniving with drug peddlers

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.