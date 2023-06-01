UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Can Anticipate Robust Package Of Support At Vilnius NATO Summit - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ukraine Can Anticipate Robust Package of Support at Vilnius NATO Summit - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Ukraine can anticipate a robust package of political and practical support from NATO when the alliance leaders will gather for the summit in Vilnius in July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"At Vilnius, when the leaders meet at the summit, we and our friends in Ukraine can anticipate a very robust package of both political and practical support," Blinken told reporters in Norway.

More Stories From World

