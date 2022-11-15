UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Cannot, Not Willing To Hold Talks, Russia's Special Operation To Continue- Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) De facto and de jure, Ukraine cannot and does not want to hold negotiations with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow will continue the special operation.

"The position of the Ukrainian side, which was repeatedly stated by President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, indicates that Ukraine, both de facto and de jure, cannot and does not want to negotiate, respectively, Russia's goals will be implemented through the continuation of the special military operation," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on France's call for returning to negotiations, the official said that Moscow does not see any intentions to resume talks.

