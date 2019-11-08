UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Case Against Russia Over War Can Proceed: UN Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:47 PM

Ukraine case against Russia over war can proceed: UN court

The UN's top court said on Friday it had jurisdiction to hear a case brought by Ukraine accusing Russia of supporting pro-Moscow rebels, in a decision hailed by Kiev as a "great victory".

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The UN's top court said on Friday it had jurisdiction to hear a case brought by Ukraine accusing Russia of supporting pro-Moscow rebels, in a decision hailed by Kiev as a "great victory".

Russia had asked the International Court of Justice in September 2018 to throw out Ukraine's case, saying the Hague-based tribunal had no right to deal with the matter.

Ukraine dragged Russia to the court in 2017 saying it had breached a UN convention on the financing of terrorism by funnelling arms and cash to fighters in eastern Ukraine.

ICJ president Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said the court "finds that it has jurisdiction to entertain the claims made by Ukraine."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Kiev September 2017 2018 Top Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

51 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court restores PMDC's 2019 admission r ..

3 minutes ago

Minister reviews measures under Prime Minister's h ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab directs action against kille ..

3 minutes ago

Newly discovered Artemisia work to go under hammer ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.