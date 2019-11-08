Ukraine case against Russia over war can proceed: UN court

(@FahadShabbir)

The UN's top court said on Friday it had jurisdiction to hear a case brought by Ukraine accusing Russia of supporting pro-Moscow rebels, in a decision hailed by Kiev as a "great victory".

Russia had asked the International Court of Justice in September 2018 to throw out Ukraine's case, saying the Hague-based tribunal had no right to deal with the matter.

Ukraine dragged Russia to the court in 2017 saying it had breached a UN convention on the financing of terrorism by funnelling arms and cash to fighters in eastern Ukraine.

ICJ president Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said the court "finds that it has jurisdiction to entertain the claims made by Ukraine."