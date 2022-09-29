UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Ceased To Exist As US Project - Deputy Head Of Kherson Region Administration

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Ukraine Ceased to Exist As US Project - Deputy Head of Kherson Region Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson Region administration, said Ukraine ceased to exist as an American project money was invested in, and the territory is becoming a full-fledged constituent member of the Russian Federation.

"The Kherson Region will become a subject of the Russian Federation in a matter of tens of hours... Ukraine has already ceased to exist as an American project in which a huge amount of money was invested... Ukraine has turned into a crypto colony that was used.

.. Ukraine and everyone who created it, I think, will fall apart in the near future, because today the world is getting up from its knees of slavery," Stremousov said in a video posted on Telegram.

He said the Kherson Region will develop based on Crimea's example.

On September 23-27, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The vast majority of voters supported joining Russia.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Kherson Donetsk Money September From

Recent Stories

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

5 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

5 hours ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

5 hours ago
 US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord ..

US Military Helicopters Circled Around Future Nord Stream Leaks for Hours in Sep ..

5 hours ago
 US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

5 hours ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.