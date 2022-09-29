Ukraine Ceased to Exist As US Project - Deputy Head of Kherson Region Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson Region administration, said Ukraine ceased to exist as an American project money was invested in, and the territory is becoming a full-fledged constituent member of the Russian Federation.

"The Kherson Region will become a subject of the Russian Federation in a matter of tens of hours... Ukraine has already ceased to exist as an American project in which a huge amount of money was invested... Ukraine has turned into a crypto colony that was used.

.. Ukraine and everyone who created it, I think, will fall apart in the near future, because today the world is getting up from its knees of slavery," Stremousov said in a video posted on Telegram.

He said the Kherson Region will develop based on Crimea's example.

On September 23-27, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums on whether to become part of Russia. The vast majority of voters supported joining Russia.