Ukraine Ceasefire Bid, Trade War To Dominate As G7 Diplomats Meet
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Charlevoix, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to meet his Canadian counterpart at a G7 gathering Thursday, but discussion of American annexation threats has been ruled off-limits at talks expected to be dominated by efforts to agree a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Rubio arrived in the town of Charlevoix on the banks of the St. Lawrence River on Wednesday for meetings with foreign ministers from the club of the world's industrialized democracies.
He is expected to brief on the US-led effort to pause three years of bloodshed in the Russia-Ukraine war, after meeting envoys from Kyiv in the Saudi port town of Jeddah earlier in the week.
President Donald Trump has voiced hope that US negotiators in Moscow will be able to secure a ceasefire, with officials saying the United States wants Russia to agree to an unconditional halt to hostilities.
The Kremlin has said it was awaiting details of a proposed truce, while Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was ready to embrace a deal, and the United States had indicated it would issue a "strong" response if Russia refuses an accord.
British Foreign Minister David Lammy said the G7 needs to focus on "ensuring Ukraine is in the strongest possible position to secure a just and lasting peace."
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said she expected her talks with Rubio will be centered on "Ukraine and the ceasefire that's on the table."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From World
-
Australian ex-cricketer MacGill found guilty of cocaine supply charge46 seconds ago
-
Trump optimistic about potential Ukraine ceasefire49 seconds ago
-
Ukraine ceasefire bid, trade war to dominate as G7 diplomats meet52 seconds ago
-
Humanitarian system at breaking point as funding cuts force life-or-death choices: Top UN official31 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijani female wrestler crowned European champion1 hour ago
-
Agriculture minister discusses prospects for joint cooperation with Saudi Ajyal Petroleum, Energy Co ..1 hour ago
-
Real Madrid edge Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters2 hours ago
-
Earthquake jolts Osh Oblast of Kyrgyzstan2 hours ago
-
Captain of cargo ship in North Sea crash is Russian3 hours ago
-
Bencic topples Gauff to book Indian Wells quarter-final with Keys3 hours ago
-
On the Mongolian steppe, climate change pushes herders to the brink3 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results10 hours ago