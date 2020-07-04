UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Central Banker Says Govt Made Job 'impossible'

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:14 AM

Ukraine central banker says govt made job 'impossible'

Ukraine's outgoing central bank governor Yakiv Smoliy on Friday accused the country's leadership of pressuring him to make economically unjustified decisions as lawmakers approved his resignation

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ):Ukraine's outgoing central bank governor Yakiv Smoliy on Friday accused the country's leadership of pressuring him to make economically unjustified decisions as lawmakers approved his resignation.

The bank governor quit on Wednesday, saying "systematic political pressure" made it "impossible" for him to fulfil his duties.

In an angry speech in parliament on Friday, he said the central bank faced pressure to make "economically unreasonable decisions" that "could cost the Ukrainian economy and Ukraine dear in the longer term".

He accused President Volodymyr Zelensky along with lawmakers and the prime minister of pushing for "uncontrolled printing of money for the government." He said he was told to let inflation rise and the national currency devalue to benefit exporters.

"This is a line that no central bank will cross," he said.

He told lawmakers of his resignation: "This is a protest, this is a signal, this is a warning, this is a red line." A total of 286 MPs backed Smoliy's resignation, enough to approve it.

The IMF and the international business community have expressed deep concern at Smoliy's departure.

The International Monetary Fund praised Smoliy's leadership of the central bank, stressing the need to preserve its independence after he leaves.

The European Union said Smoliy's resignation "against the backdrop of alleged political pressure sends a worrying signal".

Groups representing the western business community - the European Business Association and the American Chamber of Commerce - also voiced alarm at the move.

Following Smoliy's resignation, Ukraine's finance ministry cancelled a previously announced Eurobond offering.

In June the IMF unblocked $2.1 billion worth of aid under a new $5 billion plan to help Ukraine.

Zelensky has already held consultations with the leadership of the central bank on selecting a new governor. He underlined that the bank's independence remains a priority, the presidential office said in a statement.

Smoliy had served as central bank governor since March 2018.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister Protest Governor Business Ukraine Parliament European Union Bank Independence Chamber Money March June 2018 Commerce Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

25 minutes ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

25 minutes ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

27 minutes ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

27 minutes ago

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Accoun ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.