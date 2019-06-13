UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Charges 2 Italians Over Fighting For Donbas Militia - Prosecutor General

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Ukrainian prosecution filed criminal charges in absentia against two Italian citizens for participating in the Donbas conflict on the side of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Prosecutor General's spokeswoman Larysa Sargan said on Wednesday.

"The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has issued a notice that 43-year-old and 30-year-old Italian citizens who participated in hostilities on the part of the DPR had been charged with participation in illegal militias or armed formations," Sargan wrote on Facebook.

According to the spokeswoman, the pre-trial investigation established that in 2014, the two men arrived in the city of Yasynuvata in Donetsk Region for voluntary service in the militia ranks.

"Their duties included armed duty at a checkpoint and the performance of combat tasks assigned by the leadership," she said.

Currently, the pre-trial investigation in the criminal case continues. In the near future, the prosecutor's office will apply to the court for permission to detain suspects and choose a preventive measure against them.

The DPR and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) declared independence in 2014, refusing to recognize the new Ukrainian government. Kiev in response launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics. In February 2015, the conflicting parties signed a ceasefire agreement in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, but the situation in the region remains tense.

