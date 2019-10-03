Ukraine, China Should Investigate Bidens - Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Ukraine and China should launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Ukraine and China should launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

"They [Ukraine] should investigate the Bidens," Trump told reporters.

"Likewise, China should start investigation into the Bidens."

When asked whether he has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to probe the Bidens, Trump said, "I haven't, but it's certainly something we can start thinking about."