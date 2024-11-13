Open Menu

Ukraine Claims Crimea Attack That Killed Russian Military Official: Kyiv Source

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official: Kyiv source

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Ukraine orchestrated an attack on the annexed Crimean peninsula that killed a high-ranking Russian military official, a source in Ukraine's security services told AFP on Wednesday.

The killing, which was confirmed by Moscow, is the latest in a string of targeted attacks on Russian military officers and pro-Kremlin public figures in occupied Ukrainian territory and within Russia.

The source in the Security Service of Ukraine said the agency had orchestrated a car bomb attack in the city of Sevastopol that killed senior naval officer Valery Trankovsky, a first rank captain in Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

"As a result of the explosion, the Russian captain's legs were blown off and he died of blood loss," the source added in written comments.

It described Trankovsky as "war criminal" responsible for the launch of cruise missiles from the Black Sea at civilian targets in Ukraine.

The car exploded and caught fire in the city's eastern Gagarin district around 0700 GMT, the Russian-installed Sevastopol governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.

"As a result of an improvised explosive device fixed to the bottom of the car exploding, a Russian armed forces serviceman was killed," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement after the incident, without naming Trankovsky.

They said they had opened an investigation into "the fact of committing a terrorist attack".

A witness who spoke to Moskovsky Komsomolets tabloid said the driver was thrown by the impact on to the

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Driver Car Died Komsomolets Criminals From Blood

Recent Stories

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his adminis ..

Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after furt ..

Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline

3 hours ago
 Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

3 hours ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

3 hours ago
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

3 hours ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

4 hours ago
 Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

4 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

5 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

5 hours ago

More Stories From World