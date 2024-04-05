Ukraine Claims Destroyed Russian Planes In Overnight Drone Attack
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Ukraine said Friday it had destroyed at least six Russian military planes at an airbase in the southern Rostov region in a barrage of overnight drone attacks.
Kyiv launched once of its largest overnight attacks in weeks, firing more than 50 drones at Russian territory, according to Russia's defence ministry.
A security source in Kyiv told AFP that an attack on the Morozovsk air base in Russia's southern Rostov region had destroyed at least six Russian planes and "another eight were heavily damaged".
"This is an important special operation that will significantly reduce the combat potential of the Russians," the source said, adding that the attack was carried out by the SBU security service and the military.
There was no immediate response from Russia and AFP was unable to verify the claims.
Russia said 44 of the 53 drones Kyiv fired overnight targeted the southern Rostov region, which sits just across the border from Ukraine and is home to a number of major military sites, including its command headquarters for the offensive.
"During the night and on the morning of April 5, the Kyiv regime tried to commit several terrorist attacks with aerial drones which were foiled," the defence ministry said.
Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said a drone attack on the Morozovsk district, where the airbase is located, had caused "insignificant damage" to a power station that had cut electricity supplies to around 600 residents.
He also reported windows were blown out in an apartment building but made no mention of the air base.
Russia rarely comments on Ukrainian claims of successful strikes.
