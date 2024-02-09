Ukraine Claims Drone Strikes On Russian Oil Refineries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Ukraine fired drones at two separate Russian oil refineries overnight Friday, sparking at least one large fire, a source in Kyiv's security services told AFP Friday.
Kyiv has ramped up strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities over the past two months, part of what it has called "fair" retaliation on infrastructure used to fuel Russia's war.
Ukrainian drones hit two refineries in Russia's southern Krasnodar region at once, "not only the Ilsky refinery but also the Afipsky refinery," the source said.
"These refineries are legitimate targets.
Not only do they work for defence and provide fuel for Russian troops, but they are also important for the Russian economy," it added.
Videos shared on social media showed flames at the refinery in Ilsky, a small town about 50 kilometres (30 miles) inland from the Black Sea coast.
Local rescue services confirmed a fire had erupted overnight at the refinery, but did not say whether the blaze was caused by a drone attack.
Damage at the refinery in the nearby town of Afipsky was not immediately clear, the Ukrainian source said.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From World
-
January most violent month in Haiti in two years: UN1 minute ago
-
'Born of suffering': Jordan's Asian Cup heroics mask deeper issues1 minute ago
-
Hermes celebrates record profit with staff bonuses2 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 1st T20 scores52 minutes ago
-
George wants England to show 'passion and emotion' against Wales52 minutes ago
-
'Miracle' rescue nearly 60 hours after Philippine landslide1 hour ago
-
Pakistan seeks UN intervention to save India's Islamic sites after razing of 2nd historic mosque1 hour ago
-
Russia says shoots down 19 Ukrainian drones overnight2 hours ago
-
Israeli destruction of Gaza to make ‘buffer zone’ a ‘war crime’: UN2 hours ago
-
Russia and Kyiv fire 35 drones overnight2 hours ago
-
Gunman kills four at market in Georgia, suspect detained: ministry2 hours ago
-
Biden calls Israel's Gaza response 'over the top'2 hours ago