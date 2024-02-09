Open Menu

Ukraine Claims Drone Strikes On Russian Oil Refineries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Ukraine fired drones at two separate Russian oil refineries overnight Friday, sparking at least one large fire, a source in Kyiv's security services told AFP Friday.

Kyiv has ramped up strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities over the past two months, part of what it has called "fair" retaliation on infrastructure used to fuel Russia's war.

Ukrainian drones hit two refineries in Russia's southern Krasnodar region at once, "not only the Ilsky refinery but also the Afipsky refinery," the source said.

"These refineries are legitimate targets.

Not only do they work for defence and provide fuel for Russian troops, but they are also important for the Russian economy," it added.

Videos shared on social media showed flames at the refinery in Ilsky, a small town about 50 kilometres (30 miles) inland from the Black Sea coast.

Local rescue services confirmed a fire had erupted overnight at the refinery, but did not say whether the blaze was caused by a drone attack.

Damage at the refinery in the nearby town of Afipsky was not immediately clear, the Ukrainian source said.

