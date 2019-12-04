UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Claims Hungary's Lawmakers Did Not Ask Russia To Help Protect Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 03:10 AM

Ukraine Claims Hungary's Lawmakers Did Not Ask Russia to Help Protect Minorities

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Hungarian parliament could not have asked the Russian lower house to join efforts to protect minority groups in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko has announced.

According to Russia's lower house (State Duma) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, the Hungarian parliament (National Assembly) has recently asked the State Duma to unite efforts to protect the rights of linguistic minorities in Ukraine.

"In this regard, our embassy in Budapest asked the Hungarian side to verify this information and received a response that, given the fact that the Hungarian National Assembly had not approved such requests, they could have neither orally nor in writing transmitted such information during the Hungarian-Russian negotiations at the parliament level," Zelenko said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The spokeswoman added that Ukraine and Hungary are partner countries that are capable to resolve their issues independently through dialogue.

On Monday, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine Istvan Ijgyarto in connection with the latter's recent statements regarding alleged violations of the rights of people of Hungarian origin in Ukraine.

The ministry handed a note of protest to Ijgyarto, who told the Ukrainian "Evropeyska Pravda" publication in a November 28 interview that the rights of the Hungarian minority residing in Ukraine were being violated and that Hungary was going to continue blocking the activities of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.

Ijgyarto was told at the foreign ministry on Monday that Ukraine's new law on education does not violate the rights of Ukrainians of Hungarian descent, but rather provides more opportunities "for a better self-realization in Ukraine."

In 2012, Ukraine adopted a law that gave regional status to minority languages (Russian among them). After the change of power in 2014, the Ukrainian constitutional court reconsidered the law's legitimacy and eventually ruled it unconstitutional.

In September 2017, under then-president Petro Poroshenko, a new education law came into force in Ukraine. It considerably limited people's opportunity to study in foreign languages.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik in November that Budapest expected the new Ukrainian leadership to restore the rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine.

Related Topics

National Assembly Protest Ukraine Education Minority Russia Parliament Budapest Hungary September November 2017 Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

3 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

3 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

3 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

3 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

4 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.