UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Claims Over 12,000 Russian Soldiers Killed In War

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Ukraine claims over 12,000 Russian soldiers killed in war

Ukraine claimed on Tuesday that over 12,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia attacked its neighbor on Feb. 24

KYIV, Ukraine , Mar 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine claimed on Tuesday that over 12,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia attacked its neighbor on Feb. 24.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, 48 Russian aircraft, 80 helicopters, 303 tanks, 1,036 armored vehicles, 120 cannons, 56 rocket launcher systems and 27 air defense systems were also destroyed.

Russia's war on Ukraine has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia. The West has also imposed biting export restrictions on key technologies that are now prohibited from being sent to Russia.

At least 406 civilians have been killed and 801 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to UN figures. But the international body has maintained that conditions on the ground have made it "difficult to verify" the true number of civilian casualties.As many as 2 million people have fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a third round of negotiations in the Belarusian city of Brest on Monday, concluding with "small positive" developments regarding humanitarian corridors, according to a Ukrainian official.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Vehicles Brest From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 202,721 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 202,721 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 2M people fled Ukraine since war began

2M people fled Ukraine since war began

2 minutes ago
 SBP will announce new monetary policy

SBP will announce new monetary policy

29 minutes ago
 Two killed in accident in sargodha

Two killed in accident in sargodha

9 minutes ago
 Govt launches National Gender Policy Framework 202 ..

Govt launches National Gender Policy Framework 2022

9 minutes ago
 China's passenger car sales up 4.2 percent in Febr ..

China's passenger car sales up 4.2 percent in February

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>