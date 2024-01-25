Ukraine claims overnight attack on Russia oil refinery

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Ukrainian security services orchestrated an overnight drone attack on an oil refinery in the southern Russian town of Tuapse, a Ukrainian security source told AFP Thursday.

Kyiv has ramped up strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities over the past two months, part of what it has called "fair" retaliation for Russian strikes on its own energy infrastructure.

The refinery in Tuapse, some 240 kilometres (150 miles) south-east of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, was an "important facility for the enemy", the source told AFP.

"After two powerful explosions last night, a large-scale fire broke out there. The Primary oil processing unit, namely the vacuum and atmospheric columns, was damaged," it said.

Social media footage posted overnight showed bright flames and columns of smoke tearing through the refinery, owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft.