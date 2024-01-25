Ukraine Claims Overnight Attack On Russia Oil Refinery
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Ukrainian security services orchestrated an overnight drone attack on an oil refinery in the southern Russian town of Tuapse, a Ukrainian security source told AFP Thursday.
Kyiv has ramped up strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities over the past two months, part of what it has called "fair" retaliation for Russian strikes on its own energy infrastructure.
The refinery in Tuapse, some 240 kilometres (150 miles) south-east of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, was an "important facility for the enemy", the source told AFP.
"After two powerful explosions last night, a large-scale fire broke out there. The Primary oil processing unit, namely the vacuum and atmospheric columns, was damaged," it said.
Social media footage posted overnight showed bright flames and columns of smoke tearing through the refinery, owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Australian Open results9 seconds ago
-
Spain FM says attacks on foreign troops in Iraq 'need to stop'10 minutes ago
-
Ukraine opens criminal probe into downing of Russian plane10 minutes ago
-
Japan craft made successful pin-point Moon landing, space agency says20 minutes ago
-
Stokes lifts England to 246 in first India Test20 minutes ago
-
Spinners rattle England but Stokes defiant in first India Test40 minutes ago
-
Pope to visit Papua New Guinea in August50 minutes ago
-
French court to rule on controversial immigration bill50 minutes ago
-
Colombia declares emergency over raging forest fires50 minutes ago
-
Fuming French farmers pile pressure on Paris50 minutes ago
-
South Korean ruling party MP 'attacked' in street : Yonhap50 minutes ago
-
Hodge, Da Silva lead West Indies fightback in 2nd Test50 minutes ago