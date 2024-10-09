Ukraine Claims Strike On Depot Storing N.Korea Ammo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Kyiv said Wednesday it had struck a Russian arms depot in the border region of Bryansk that was storing hardware and ammo including munitions supplied to Moscow by North Korea.
Ukrainian forces have in recent months occupied swathes of Russia's border Kursk region and have stepped up attacks inside Russia, mainly targeting energy facilities.
The Ukrainian military said the strike was carried out overnight in coordination with drone units with the aim of creating logistical difficulties for Russian forces.
"The arsenal stored ammunition for missile and artillery systems, including those delivered from North Korea, as well as glide bombs. Much of the ammunition was stored in the open," the Ukrainian military's general staff said in a statement.
The United States and its allies have accused North Korea of providing ammunition and missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine, now grinding through its third year.
Russian state media reported that regional authorities had implemented a local state of emergency in the Karachevsky district in relation to "explosions."
Unverified images circulating on social media showed a large blaze lighting up a night sky to the sound of a series of explosions.
The Russian army said it had shot down 47 Ukrainian drones overnight, nearly half of them over the Bryansk region.
Around 13 drones were destroyed over the Azov Sea and the rest over regions either bordering or near Ukraine, it said.
