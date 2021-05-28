UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Closes Airspace For Belarus' Planes Starting May 29 Midnight Local Time - Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Ukraine Closes Airspace for Belarus' Planes Starting May 29 Midnight Local Time - Cabinet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Ukraine will close its airspace for Belarusian planes starting May 29, midnight local time (May 28, 21:00 GMT), in the wake of the grounding of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, the cabinet announced.

On May 26, Ukraine suspended the air travel with Belarus.

The Belarusian embassy in Kiev expressed protest over the decision, which it sees as groundless and politically motivated.

"At its urgent session on May 28, the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers approved a protocol decision to ban the use of Ukrainian airspace for aircraft registered in the registers of the Republic of Belarus ... The ministry of infrastructure and the state aviation service, together with state enterprise Ukraerorukh, were tasked with introducing this ban starting May 29, 00:00," the cabinet said in a statement.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Minsk Kiev Enterprise Belarus May Cabinet

Recent Stories

PM performs commercial launch of Rashakai Special ..

32 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Shelling of Azer ..

32 minutes ago

BLM Co-Founder Khan-Cullors Steps Down as Executiv ..

33 minutes ago

Lukashenko Hopes to Agree With Putin on Resuming A ..

33 minutes ago

Germany's Vice-Chancellor Calls for International ..

33 minutes ago

Thai Regulator Greenlights COVID Vaccine by China' ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.