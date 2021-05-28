Ukraine Closes Airspace for Belarus' Planes Starting May 29 Midnight Local Time - Cabinet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Ukraine will close its airspace for Belarusian planes starting May 29, midnight local time (May 28, 21:00 GMT), in the wake of the grounding of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, the cabinet announced.

On May 26, Ukraine suspended the air travel with Belarus.

The Belarusian embassy in Kiev expressed protest over the decision, which it sees as groundless and politically motivated.

"At its urgent session on May 28, the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers approved a protocol decision to ban the use of Ukrainian airspace for aircraft registered in the registers of the Republic of Belarus ... The ministry of infrastructure and the state aviation service, together with state enterprise Ukraerorukh, were tasked with introducing this ban starting May 29, 00:00," the cabinet said in a statement.