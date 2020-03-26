Ukraine Closes Border Friday, Including For Own Citizens Returning From Abroad - President

Ukraine is closing borders starting Friday over the coronavirus outbreak, this will concern the Ukrainians returning home from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Ukraine is closing borders starting Friday over the coronavirus outbreak, this will concern the Ukrainians returning home from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.

"By the end of Friday, March 27, our state border will be closed and all passenger traffic will stop. Two weeks ago I called on the citizens to return to Ukraine urgently.

Most of them did it on their own, I am thankful to them. Others, more than 80,000 Ukrainians, we brought home with planes, trains and buses. But today we have no time to wait. We are facing a difficult choice between citizens who are still abroad and the safety of the 40 million citizens in the country," Zelenskyy said, as aired on 112.Ukraina.

The diplomats will take care of the Ukrainians who have not been able to come back, the president said.