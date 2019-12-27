UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Collects First Fine For Flight Over Crimea - Air Force Command

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 06:41 PM

Ukraine has recovered the first fine worth almost $6,000 from the Kazakh Euro-Asia Air airline for a flight over the Crimean peninsula, the Ukrainian Air Force Command's press office said on Friday, citing the State Aviation Administration

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Ukraine has recovered the first fine worth almost $6,000 from the Kazakh Euro-Asia Air airline for a flight over the Crimean peninsula, the Ukrainian Air Force Command's press office said on Friday, citing the State Aviation Administration.

According to the press service, the Ukrainian state aviation authority handed down a ruling on imposing the fine on the Kazakh airline after its aircraft flew over Crimea in early August.

"Kazakh airline pleaded guilty and voluntarily paid the sum. That is why 136,000 hryvnias (roughly $5,800) have recently been added to the Ukrainian state budget," the press office said in a Facebook post.

Ukraine also levied a penalty of some $560 million on Russian airlines whose planes have also flown over the area.

The Crimean authorities called these measures "absurd" and said that the air carriers would continue to operate flights to and from the peninsula.

Crimea rejoined Russia in the spring of 2014 after over 97 percent of the peninsula's voters backed reunification in a referendum. Ukraine still considers the peninsula to be part of its territory, referring to it as temporarily occupied. Despite Kiev closing the airspace over the peninsula, flights in the area continue.

Moscow, in turn, insists that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure in compliance with international law. According to President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."

