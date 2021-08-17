UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Completely Dependent On State Of Russian-US Relations - Yanukovych

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) On the eve of the 30th anniversary of independence, Ukraine turned out to be completely dependent on the state of Russian-US relations, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych said.

Ukraine will celebrate the 30th anniversary of independence on August 24. Yanukovych left the country in 2014 after a coup.

"On the eve of the 30th anniversary of its independence, Ukraine turned out to be completely dependent on the state of US-Russian relations, while mentally wishing for their further deterioration, which, in principle, does not meet the interests of either the American or Russian peoples," Yanukovych said in his address seen by Sputnik.

The former president wonders what the country will do if detente does come.

"And this will surely happen.

To build a wall on the border with Russia, and now with our Belarusian neighbors? To continue to tire the West with demands to immediately accept Ukraine into the EU and NATO, which, for obvious reasons, does not want to do this?" he said.

Yanukovych noted that when he was in power, mistakes were also made, sometimes quite serious.

"But Ukraine lived peacefully, it was a country with the largest territory in Europe. Its citizens did not go abroad en masse in search of a better life, its population did not decline at a catastrophic pace. Ukrainians spoke their native languages without fear of being accused of violating the legislation restricting them. constitutional rights. They were not begging because of exorbitant utilities tariffs," he said.

