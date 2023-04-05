Close
Ukraine Completes Preparation For Counteroffensive In Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 12:50 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Ukrainian troops have completed preparation for a counteroffensive in the Zaporizhzhia Region, having accumulated military personnel, armored vehicles and ammunition in this direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"They have finished preparation for their so-called 'counteroffensive,' having deployed considerable personnel reserves, armored vehicles and ammunition in the Zaporizhzhia Region. They are ready and waiting for the signal. It can happen at any moment and we are ready to meet the enemy head-on," Rogov said.

An attempt to carry out a counteroffensive can become the beginning of the end for the Ukrainian army and the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the official added.

Last week, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Polish newspaper Wyborcza that the Ukrainian army was actively preparing a counteroffensive, which would be launched after the end of bad roads season. Ukrainian and Western military experts have repeatedly called the Zaporizhzhia Region one of Kiev's main targets, as it would open the access to the Azov Sea and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.

Russia has considered the Zaporizhzhia Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country, following a referendum in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

