Ukraine Concentrating Equipment, Forces On Right Bank Of Dnipro River - Rosenergoatom

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Ukraine is concentrating its military equipment and forces on the right bank of the Dnipro River, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, said on Tuesday

"I would define the situation as stably tense. We record the concentration of both manpower and equipment on the other side of the Dnipro (River). Yes, there is such a demonstration of building up strength," Karchaa told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

