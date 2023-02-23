Ukraine Concentrating Forces Near Zaporizhzhia Region - Zaporizhzhia Official

SIMPFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Ukraine is concentrating its troops in the Dnipropetrovsk region to launch an offensive against Russia in the Zaporizhzhia region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik.

"Ukrainian troops are now concentrating in the Dnipropetrovsk region to prepare an offensive on the southern front and an attack on the Zaporizhzhia region. An offensive is being prepared to take place in spring. I almost have no doubts that they will try to show up if we do not attack preemptively," Rogov said.

The official added that with this move, Kiev would try to demonstrate the combat capability of its troops, seeking more financial help from the United States and other Western countries.

Russia has been considering the Zaporizhzhia region to be part of its territory since September 30, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country, following referendums in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Around 70% of the region is currently controlled by Russia, with Ukraine holding the region's capital and biggest city, Zaporizhzhia.