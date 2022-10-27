Ukraine 'Concerned' US Aid Could Get Cut If Republicans Win House in Midterms - Kuleba

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Ukraine is concerned US military assistance to the country may be in jeopardy if Republicans win control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections in November, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Axios.

"We are concerned with these statements. We believe they are unfair," Kuleba said, as quoted by the news outlet.

However, Kuleba added that he is certain Kiev will handle the situation effectively to prevent further security assistance from potentially being cut.

"And we will work with both Republicans and Democrats to make sure that the aid continues," he added.

President Joe Biden recently expressed concern that Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to cease writing blank checks to Kiev if Republicans get the majority after the elections.