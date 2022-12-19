Ukraine Concludes Pre-Trial Probe Into Yanukovych Treason Allegation

Ukrainian state investigators announced on Monday an end to a pre-trial inquiry into alleged conspiracy by former President Viktor Yanukovych and his team to commit treason.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Ukrainian state investigators announced on Monday an end to a pre-trial inquiry into alleged conspiracy by former President Viktor Yanukovych and his team to commit treason.

Yanukovych, ex-Prime Minister Mykola Azarov and the former chiefs of defense, justice and foreign affairs stand accused of betraying Ukrainian interests in 2010 when they made a deal with Russia to extend the presence of its Black Sea Fleet in then Ukraine-controlled Crimea.

"The State Bureau of Investigations .

.. has completed a special pre-trial investigation into suspected conspiracy by the former president and prime minister to commit high treason," the state agency said on social media.

Yanukovych and Azarov were charged in absentia, having fled Ukraine in the wake of the 2014 coup. Investigators claim that the former government of Ukraine helped Russia reclaim Crimea. The Russian-majority peninsula on the Black Sea voted overwhelmingly in 2014 to break away from Ukraine and rejoin Russia in a referendum, dismissed by Kiev as illegal.