UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Condemns Local Elections In Crimea - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

Ukraine Condemns Local Elections in Crimea - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Sunday criticized the ongoing local elections in Crimea as illegitimate and called on the international community to condemn Russia for organizing the vote.

On Sunday, a number of Russian regions, including Crimea and Sevastopol, are electing their governors and lawmakers.

"MFA [the Ministry of Foreign Affairs] condemns the so called 'elections' conducted by Russian occupants in the temporarily occupied Crimea. They are illegitimate and their results are null and void. We call on Int'l community to condemn Russia's illegal actions. All those involved will face legal responsibility," the ministry tweeted.

Ukraine considers elections in Crimea a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ministry said in a press release, calling on foreign allies and international organizations to expand pressure on Moscow and impose additional sanctions.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a 2014 referendum. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian authorities insist that the territory was illegally seized by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly said that the peninsula is historically Russian and after its residents expressed their will to reunite with Russia in a legitimate procedure, the issue is "closed."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vote Sunday All

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

1 hour ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

2 hours ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

3 hours ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.