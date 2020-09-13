Ukraine Condemns Local Elections in Crimea - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Sunday criticized the ongoing local elections in Crimea as illegitimate and called on the international community to condemn Russia for organizing the vote.

On Sunday, a number of Russian regions, including Crimea and Sevastopol, are electing their governors and lawmakers.

"MFA [the Ministry of Foreign Affairs] condemns the so called 'elections' conducted by Russian occupants in the temporarily occupied Crimea. They are illegitimate and their results are null and void. We call on Int'l community to condemn Russia's illegal actions. All those involved will face legal responsibility," the ministry tweeted.

Ukraine considers elections in Crimea a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the ministry said in a press release, calling on foreign allies and international organizations to expand pressure on Moscow and impose additional sanctions.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a 2014 referendum. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian authorities insist that the territory was illegally seized by Russia. Moscow has repeatedly said that the peninsula is historically Russian and after its residents expressed their will to reunite with Russia in a legitimate procedure, the issue is "closed."