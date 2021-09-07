UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Condemns Sentences For Belarusian Protest Leaders Kolesnikova, Znak

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Ukraine Condemns Sentences for Belarusian Protest Leaders Kolesnikova, Znak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Ukraine considers the sentencing of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak to imprisonment unlawful and is calling for their release, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a court in Minsk found Kolesnikova and Znak guilty of crimes including threatening national security, conspiracy to commit subversion and extremism, sentencing them to eleven and ten years in jail, respectively.

"With regard to these convictions, we believe that these people need to be released and that these sentences are unlawful.

We do not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the head of the Belarusian state," Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

On behalf of the Ukrainian authorities, the foreign minister pledged to help Belarusians who would like to move to Ukraine.

Kolesnikova and Znak received their sentences roughly a year since championing the Belarusian opposition protests during the 2020 election against Lukashenko's victory. They both denied the charges and said they would appeal the verdict.

